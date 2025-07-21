AEK vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 24 July 2025

Prediction on game Win AEK Athens Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 24, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will feature a clash between AEK Athens and Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Let's take a closer look at the betting prospects for this encounter.

AEK

AEK finished last season in fourth place in their domestic league, earning the right to represent Greece in the Conference League. The team had a chance to qualify for the Europa League but fell short in the national cup semifinals, losing to Olympiacos and ending their trophy chase.

AEK haven't played any official matches so far this season but have completed four friendlies, recording three wins and one defeat.

Last season, the club also participated in Conference League qualification. In the second round, AEK confidently dispatched Inter Club d'Escaldes with an aggregate score of 8-3, but then were knocked out by Armenian side Noah, losing 2-3 over two legs.

AEK and Hapoel Be'er Sheva have never met in official competition. Their only previous encounter was a friendly in 2010, which AEK won 1-0.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Hapoel Be'er Sheva head into the new European campaign in outstanding form. The team impressed in last season’s Israeli Premier League, finishing runners-up just two points behind champions Maccabi Tel Aviv. On top of that, they claimed the Israel State Cup by beating Beitar Jerusalem 2-0 in the final, and recently added the Super Cup to their trophy cabinet by defeating Maccabi 2-1.

Initially, the Israeli side started their European journey in the Europa League qualifiers, where they faced Bulgarian outfit Levski. After drawing 0-0 away and 1-1 at home, Hapoel were eliminated on penalties and have now dropped into the Conference League.

It's worth noting that Hapoel have solid European pedigree. In the 2022/23 season, they reached the Europa League group stage. In last year’s Conference League, they saw off Lithuanian side Nevezis but again stumbled against Levski Sofia. Now, the Israelis have a great opportunity to go further and make amends for past disappointments.

Key facts and head-to-head

AEK have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

AEK have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.

3 of Hapoel Be'er Sheva’s last 4 games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Probable line-ups

AEK: Strakosha, Koita, Relvas, Zini, Ljubicic, Mantolas, Martial, Mukudi, Pereira, Pilios, Rota.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva: Eliasi, Mizrahi, Bloryan, Baltacha, Lopez, Biton, Lucas Ventura, Kangwa, Ahmed, Gana, Zlatanovic.

AEK vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva match prediction

Although AEK haven't played any official matches this season, they looked solid in their friendlies, winning three out of four and displaying confident football. This makes AEK the favourite, especially considering their strength at home. At the same time, Hapoel Be'er Sheva have also started the season well, remaining unbeaten and showing defensive reliability on the road. However, given AEK's high motivation and home advantage, the Greeks appear to have the edge.