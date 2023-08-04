Prediction on game Dinamo Zagreb wont lose Odds: 1.666 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 8, OPAP Arena (Athens) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which AEK will compete with Dinamo Zagreb. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

AEK



The club has only twice made its way to the Greek football top in the current century. It was possible to take the first championship title in almost a quarter of a century in 2018 (the set of gold medals had been taken in 1994 before that). The next 1st place did not have to be waited as long. The traditional favourite, Olympiacos, was in crisis in the previous season. And as a result, it quickly became clear that the trophy would move to the capital. Speaking about the regular season, Panathinaikos was better, but “the Shamrock” was “blown” away in the end, in the final segment, and “the Double-Headed Eagle” successfully took advantage of that, having issued the 13th championship title. That is an excellent result of Matías Almeyda, the most famous Argentine defender in the past, who had played a lot for the top clubs in the Serie A and moved to Greece to coach in May of the previous year. It is noteworthy that Athens has not yet made much gain after such success this summer – the management only bought out Pineda from Celta and signed up a contract with Rodolfo Pizarro, who had played in the MLS.

Dinamo Zagreb



The team is considering victories at the inner arena already “by default”. Suffice it to say that it was possible to formalize the 24th league title at the Croatian level in the spring. Thus, the club is trying to realize the ambitions at the international arena. For instance, it was possible to break into the main round of the Champions League in the previous season and it, when playing on the native field, won the battle against Chelsea and took a draw in the struggle with Red Bull Salzburg. The higher mentioned result was, however, not enough even for the 3rd place in the quartet. Igor Bišćan’s wards (a well-known defender in the past who had replaced Čačić in the spring – his experienced predecessor was fired after relegation from the cup tournament) began a new cycle with Astana. Speaking about the home match, they destroyed the Kazakh opponent, beating it with a 4-0 score (it is reasonable to emphasize Ivanušec’s hat-trick there). The away confrontation was won, albeit twice as modestly – 2-0.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The countries are neighbouring, but the clubs have never even played a friendly match.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, Dinamo is pretty good, let’s risk betting that it won’t lose on the away field (odd: 1.666).

