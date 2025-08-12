RU RU ES ES FR FR
AEK vs Aris Limassol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

AEK vs Aris Limassol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
AEK Athens
14 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Athens, OPAP Arena
Aris Limassol
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win AEK Athens
Odds: 1.6
One of the matches in the third qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the OPAP Arena in Athens, where the local side AEK will host Cyprus' Aris Limassol. After a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg, the fate of a playoff spot will be decided in this return fixture, with the Greek club holding a significant home advantage. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

AEK Athens managed to take a 2-0 lead in the first leg but couldn’t hold on, allowing their opponents to level the score. Despite this, Marko Nikolić’s side continues to show consistency, remaining unbeaten in six straight matches, including four wins.

A key factor in their game remains defensive reliability, especially at home, where AEK knows how to expertly "shut down" matches and control the tempo. After a narrow win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the previous round, the team is keen to repeat that successful scenario and take another step towards the group stage.

Aris Limassol showed great character in the first encounter, clawing back from two goals down to keep the intrigue alive ahead of their trip to Athens. Artem Radkov’s squad, however, approaches this match with cautious optimism, as their preseason form was far from ideal—no wins in three friendlies.

Back in Limassol, the team proved they can create scoring chances, but defensive instability remains their Achilles’ heel. For a positive result, Aris will need to be much more disciplined at the back and capitalize on every opportunity up front.

Probable lineups

  • AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Relvas, Mukudi, Pilios, Pereira, Mantalos, Pineda, Koita, Gacinovic, Zini
  • Aris Limassol: Alves, Iago, Balogun, Goldson, Correia, Mousounda, Charalambous, Kokorin, Gaustad, Kvilitaia, Montnor

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended 2-2, with AEK leading 2-0.
  • AEK are unbeaten in their last 6 matches, winning 4 of them.
  • Aris have conceded at least two goals in 3 of their last 5 games.

Prediction

AEK look like the more balanced and consistent side, especially at home where they rarely drop points. Aris will try to surprise with quick attacks, but the Greek team is adept at controlling the game and punishing mistakes. Back AEK to win here at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Win AEK Athens
Odds: 1.6
Comments
