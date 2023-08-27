RU RU NG NG
AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023

Champions League 30 aug 2023, 15:00 AEK Athens - Royal Antwerp
International, Athens, OPAP Arena
On August 30, OPAP Arena (Athens) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which AEK will compete with Antwerp. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

AEK


The club was able to finally achieve the return of the league title in the previous season. This is only the second national set of gold medals since the beginning of the current century and the 13th one in its history. At the same time, “the Yellow and Blacks” returned the Champions League to Athens in this way. It is reasonable to mention that the confrontation turned out to be a tragedy: the Greek team got another popular opponent with the ardent fans, Dinamo Zagreb, in the qualification. It was not possible to play on time due to bloody fan clashes that were followed by deaths. As a result, the struggle with Croatian club happened on the 15th and the 19th of August. Then “the Double-Headed Eagle” was able to win with the 2-1 score on the opponent’s field, after which they, losing with a 0-2 result to the 90th+ minute at the home arena, managed to score twice. Ironically, the decisive goal, which led to the draw, was scored by Domagoj Vida (he scored to his fellow countrymen). The team had to go to Belgium in another three days and, as expected, it lost there. Nevertheless, the 0-1 score leaves good chances for the final success.

Antwerp


The team has a long and proud history. Still, “the Great Old” came out of a long recession, when they could not even play in the Jupiler Pro League, relatively recently. Having returned to the elite division, the team even won the Belgian Cup in 2020 and performed well at the European arena. The real breakthrough happened in the previous season with the appointment of van Bommel as a coach. Mark did not have the best reputation as a mentor, but the Dutch specialist got the so-called “golden double” in the new place (and the new season began with a victory in the Super Cup). Having started in the new draw of the national championship not in the best way (only 2 wins and 7 points in 4 matches), his wards entered the Champions League qualification on August 22. There, an early goal, which was scored by experienced Vincent Janssen, brought minimal victory over the Greek rival.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


There were friendly matches in 2021 and even this year – AEK won both times. Still, what’s the point if the official match of previous Tuesday ended with a 1-0 score in favour of the Belgian club?

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the team from Greece will be able to take revenge for the defeat in Belgium. Still, Antwerp has control over the situation, and it is worth having a closer look at the option that the guests will not lose (odd: 2.02).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
