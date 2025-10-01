Prediction on game Win AZ Alkmaar Odds: 2.175 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, as part of the opening round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Cyprus will host a clash between local side AEK and Dutch contenders AZ Alkmaar. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on goals.

Match preview

AEK had to overcome a tough road to reach the main stage of the Conference League. The Cypriots started from the second qualifying round of the Europa League, where they edged out a strong Serbian side, Partizan, on penalties. They then saw off Slovenian club Celje and Polish outfit Legia, but fell to Norwegian side Brann in the playoff round, which relegated them to the Conference League.

In the domestic league, after five rounds, AEK Larnaca sits fifth with 10 points in the bank. In their most recent fixture, under Spanish head coach Imanol Idiakez, they demolished Krasava FC 4-0, a result that boosts their confidence heading into Conference League action.

AZ Alkmaar returns to the Conference League after a one-year absence. Last season, the Dutch side competed in the Europa League, reaching the Round of 32 before being knocked out by eventual champions Tottenham. To secure their place in this season's Conference League group stage, Maarten Martens' men overcame three opponents: Ilves of Finland, Vaduz from Liechtenstein, and Bulgaria's Levski.

In their last Eredivisie outing, AZ Alkmaar suffered a 1-2 defeat to NEC Nijmegen, a result that only fuels their desire to bounce back in front of their supporters in the upcoming clash.

Match facts and head-to-head

AEK Larnaca has led at halftime in four of their last five matches.

AZ Alkmaar are winless in their last three outings.

Five of AZ Alkmaar's last six games have featured at least three goals.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

AEK Larnaca: Alomerović – Ekpolo, Miličević, Saborit, Gnali – Roden, Ledes, Pons – Miramon, Ivanović, Cabrera

AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro – Kasius, Goes, Penetra, de Wit – Clasie, Koopmeiners, Meijnans – Sadick, Daal, Merdink

Prediction

I believe the Dutch side holds a clear class advantage over their opponents, so I'm confident in their success. The match promises to be a tough one, but AZ should come out on top. My prediction: AZ Alkmaar to win.