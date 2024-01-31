Adelaide Sixers vs Sydney Kings prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Sydney Kings Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 18th round of the Australian NBL, a match between Adelaide and Sydney will take place on Friday, February 2. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 Central European Time.

Adelaide 36ers

Adelaide is not impressing with its results in the current championship. Like last season, the team is stuck at the bottom of the standings. The chances of reaching the playoffs still exist, but they are more theoretical. However, it is worth noting a noticeable progress by the 36ers in recent matches, giving hope to the team's fans for a positive outcome. In 24 matches, Adelaide has achieved ten victories and currently sits in second-to-last place in the championship table. There is no room for error, and a defeat in the next game will almost certainly dash the team's ambitions.

Sydney Kings

Sydney is defending the title of the champion from the previous season but does not appear as powerful. At the moment, the team is in fourth place in the table and no longer has a chance to rise to the top 2, which would give them the right to play in the playoff semifinals. With only three games left in the regular season, the Kings will try to solidify their position higher in the final standings. The chances of securing the third place are quite realistic.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The 36ers have lost only one of the last six matches.

Sydney has suffered three consecutive away defeats.

In the current season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Adelaide 36ers vs Sydney Kings Prediction

I believe that the visitors will exert maximum effort and manage to achieve a positive result. My bet is on a victory for the Kings.