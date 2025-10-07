RU RU ES ES FR FR
On October 9, 2025, as part of Round 4 of the Australian NBL, the Adelaide 36ers will face off against the Tasmania JackJumpers. Let's take a closer look at the teams' offensive potential in this exciting matchup.

Adelaide 36ers

Adelaide wrapped up last season in sixth place on the standings with a 13–16 record, managing to secure a playoff berth. In the round of 16, the team pulled off a surprise by defeating the Sydney Kings 95–88, but their run ended in the quarterfinals with a 75–85 loss to South East Melbourne.

The club has kicked off the new season confidently—opening with a home win over the Brisbane Bullets 87–80, followed by a dominant 110–79 road victory against the Taipans. When it comes to home clashes against Tasmania, the head-to-head is dead even: over the last six meetings, each team has claimed three victories. Interestingly, the last two games both ended with the same scoreline, 77–73—first in favor of Adelaide, then with Tasmania taking revenge.

Tasmania JackJumpers

Tasmania finished last season in seventh, posting the same record as their upcoming opponent but missing out on the playoffs due to tiebreakers. The JackJumpers entered as defending champions but were unable to retain their title. The new campaign began with a home defeat to Melbourne United, 84–88, but they quickly bounced back with a three-game winning streak—on the road against Perth (75–72), reigning champs Illawarra Hawks (91–86), and the Brisbane Bullets (84–82).

In head-to-head battles with Adelaide, Tasmania has the clear advantage—winning eight of the last ten encounters and losing just twice.

Key stats and head-to-head

  • Adelaide has won 4 of its last 5 home games.
  • Tasmania has won 5 of its last 6 matches.
  • Tasmania has won its last 4 away games.
  • Tasmania has taken 8 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Adelaide 36ers vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction

Both teams have kicked off the new season in style and are showing high-quality basketball, making this matchup particularly intriguing. Direct clashes between Adelaide and Tasmania are always fiercely contested, though Tasmania has held the upper hand in recent history. In this upcoming game, expect a tight and hard-fought battle with a moderate total score. My pick for this matchup: under 179.5 total points at odds of 1.6.

