Accrington vs Everton: can the Toffees kick off their pre-season on a high note?

On Tuesday, Accrington will host Everton in a friendly clash. The match is scheduled for July 15 and will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Below is our bet for this encounter.

Accrington vs Everton: match preview

Accrington ply their trade in England’s League Two, but last season was far from stellar—the club finished just 21st in the table. Over 46 rounds, Accrington collected 50 points, ending up just eight clear of the relegation zone. The team has already started prepping for the new campaign—their first pre-season fixture was a 1-2 defeat to Blackburn. Accrington have four more friendlies on the slate before the League Two season kicks off on August 2.

Everton, meanwhile, are starting their pre-season later, as their Premier League campaign also begins later. This clash with Accrington will be the Toffees’ first friendly of the summer. Two more matches are lined up, followed by a Premier League summer tour in the US, where Everton will face Bournemouth, West Ham, and Manchester United. The Toffees will play another warm-up before opening their Premier League season on August 18 against Leeds. Last season was a mixed bag for Everton, but after a managerial change and David Moyes’ arrival, results improved significantly—the team finished the campaign strongly.

Match facts and head-to-head

Everton have won their last three matches and are unbeaten in four straight.

Accrington have suffered defeat in their previous two outings.

The last meeting between these sides was back in 2013, when Everton cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Prediction

Everton are clear favourites for this one, and it’s only logical to expect the Toffees to kick off pre-season with a win. My pick: Everton individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.