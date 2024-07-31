RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: https://x.com/realmadrid
AC Milan AC Milan
Club Friendlies Today, 20:30 AC Milan - Real Madrid
-
- : -
International,
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In a friendly match taking place on the night of August 1, AC Milan will face Real Madrid. The match will commence at 2:30 Central European Time. Our team's experts have prepared a forecast for this game.

AC Milan

The Rossoneri have already played two matches as part of their preparations for the new official season. Milan first faced SK Rapid, ending in a 1-1 draw. A week later, the Italian team played against Manchester City in a thrilling encounter that ended with Milan's 3-2 victory.

Notably, Milan appointed a new coach this season, with Paulo Fonseca replacing Stefano Pioli. Additionally, the team bolstered their defense by signing center-back Pavlović from RB Salzburg for €18 million. Milan will kick off the new Serie A season with a match against Torino.

Real Madrid

Unlike Milan, Los Blancos have played only one friendly match. A week ago, Real Madrid faced Albacete, securing a commanding 3-0 victory. The Royal Club has three more friendlies lined up against Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Furthermore, on August 14, they will compete in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta. Real Madrid also made headlines by signing the French superstar Kylian Mbappé, who has been officially presented as a Real Madrid player.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The last head-to-head match between these teams ended in a 3-2 victory for Real Madrid, which took place a year ago in a friendly game.
  • Real Madrid is unbeaten in 49 matches, having won 35 of them.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction

A friendly match carries no pressure or responsibilities. I believe both teams will play freely, and we can expect a high-scoring game. My bet is on the total match score being over 3, with a coefficient of 1.74.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
6’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
6’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
6’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024