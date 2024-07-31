AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In a friendly match taking place on the night of August 1, AC Milan will face Real Madrid. The match will commence at 2:30 Central European Time. Our team's experts have prepared a forecast for this game.

AC Milan

The Rossoneri have already played two matches as part of their preparations for the new official season. Milan first faced SK Rapid, ending in a 1-1 draw. A week later, the Italian team played against Manchester City in a thrilling encounter that ended with Milan's 3-2 victory.

Notably, Milan appointed a new coach this season, with Paulo Fonseca replacing Stefano Pioli. Additionally, the team bolstered their defense by signing center-back Pavlović from RB Salzburg for €18 million. Milan will kick off the new Serie A season with a match against Torino.

Real Madrid

Unlike Milan, Los Blancos have played only one friendly match. A week ago, Real Madrid faced Albacete, securing a commanding 3-0 victory. The Royal Club has three more friendlies lined up against Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Furthermore, on August 14, they will compete in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta. Real Madrid also made headlines by signing the French superstar Kylian Mbappé, who has been officially presented as a Real Madrid player.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last head-to-head match between these teams ended in a 3-2 victory for Real Madrid, which took place a year ago in a friendly game.

Real Madrid is unbeaten in 49 matches, having won 35 of them.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid prediction

A friendly match carries no pressure or responsibilities. I believe both teams will play freely, and we can expect a high-scoring game. My bet is on the total match score being over 3, with a coefficient of 1.74.