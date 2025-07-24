Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.66 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 25, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, Scottish side Aberdeen will host English club Ipswich Town in a friendly clash. Let’s analyze the teams’ scoring potential and the best bet for this encounter.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen enjoyed a solid campaign in the Scottish Premiership, finishing fifth in the table. The Dons ended level on points with Dundee United but were edged out on tiebreakers. The crowning achievement of their season was lifting the Scottish Cup — Aberdeen triumphed over Celtic on penalties in the final, earning a place in the Europa League playoff qualifying round. Their opponent for that stage is yet to be determined, so the squad is fully focused on gearing up for the new season.

Since their Scottish Cup triumph, Aberdeen have played just one friendly — a confident 2-0 win over Cove Rangers. Next up is this test against Ipswich, before kicking off the new league campaign. The opening round sees them face Hearts.

Ipswich

Ipswich failed to consolidate their position in the Premier League after their long-awaited return to the top flight last year. The Tractor Boys finished 19th, collecting just 22 points with a dismal goal difference — 36 scored and 82 conceded. The end of the season was especially tough: Ipswich suffered six defeats and drew twice in their final eight matches.

Now, Ipswich return to the Championship and will once again fight for promotion to the Premier League. Their preseason started with a convincing 4-1 victory over Austria’s LASK Linz. The club has three more friendlies ahead — against Aberdeen, Charlton, and France’s Auxerre — before opening the league campaign versus Birmingham City.

Probable lineups

Aberdeen: Mitov, Boyd, Jensen, Keskinen, Clarkson, Knuster, Milanovic, Milne, Palaversa, Shinnie, Engi.

Mitov, Boyd, Jensen, Keskinen, Clarkson, Knuster, Milanovic, Milne, Palaversa, Shinnie, Engi. Ipswich: Palmer, Baggott, O'Shea, Johnson, Clarke, Matusiwa, Smodic, Townsend, Humphreys, Hurst, Philogene-Bidas.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Aberdeen have failed to win in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Ipswich have failed to win in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Aberdeen and Ipswich have met only once before in European competition — in the 1981 UEFA Cup Round of 64, where the Scots advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction

This match features two historic clubs with strong squads and plenty of ambition. Despite relegation, Ipswich remain a well-drilled outfit with quality throughout the side. Aberdeen showed their mettle last season by winning the Scottish Cup and are preparing confidently for the new campaign. Expect an intense battle and attacking football with goals at both ends. My pick for this match is both teams to score at odds of 1.66.