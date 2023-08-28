RU RU NG NG
Europa League 31 aug 2023, 14:45 Aberdeen - Haecken
International, Aberdeen, Pittodrie Stadium
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7

On August 31, Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Aberdeen will compete with Hacken. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Aberdeen


The club is known for the fact that Alex Ferguson created a reputation as a talented mentor there. It was on his cadence (at the beginning of the 80s) that the main successes happened, up to the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup – it is just celebrating the 40th anniversary of those triumphs. Nowadays, the higher mentioned result is not even close to being repeated. Still, “the Dons” often become the third in the Premiership, right behind a couple of local giants. For instance, that happened in the previous draw of the Scottish championship. That result allowed Barry Robson’s wards, who, by the way, had a weak start at the inner arena (a defeat made by Celtic and a couple of draws in 3 rounds), to enter the Europa League again. There, the Scottish club demonstrated its experience and character, losing with a 0-2 score in the middle of the second half in Sweden, and eventually “snatched” a 2-2 draw. Nevertheless, it needs to win in the home battle against the Scandinavian opponent.

Hacken


The team won a historic, first championship title in Sweden (despite the fact that it was founded back in 1940). The current season is also turning out to be quite good, because the Svenska Cupen has already been taken and there is still a chance to keep the gold medals in the Allsvenskan, despite the close competition of the traditional favourites, Malmo and Elfsborg. At the same time, Per-Mathias Høgmo’s wards made their debut in the Champions League qualification and even started with a couple of victories over the New Saints there. Then there was relegation from KI Klaksvik – both matches brought the draws: 0-0 and 3-3, but the Faroese team was better in the post-match penalties. That was not a big problem – having moved to the Europa League, the Scandinavian club overcame Žalgiris there: a 3-1 result in Vilnius and a 5-0 success at the home arena. As for the confrontation with the rival from Scotland, it did not keep the advantage, conceding in the 75th and the 79th minutes of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the last but one year, the opponents struggled in the qualification, but in the Conference League. Then they exchanged confident home victories: 2-0 in Sweden and 5-1 in Scotland.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the pair to be almost equal. The teams should once again demonstrate bright football, with “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.7).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
