"Zorya" secured a resounding victory in the Ukrainian Premier League match

Football news Today, 10:20
In the 30th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Zorya" secured a resounding victory away from home against "Minaj" with a score of 3-0.

The win for the Luhansk-based club was delivered by a brace from Nazariy Rusyn and a goal from Arseniy Batagov.

With 67 points, "Zorya" finished in third place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League. "Minaj" ended the season in 10th place with 33 points.

"Minaj" - "Zorya" - 0:3 (0:2)
Goals: Rusyn 8 - 0:1, Batagov 25 - 0:2, Rusyn 58 - 0:3

"Minaj": Kemkin, Buleza, Trubochkin (Honchar 70), Nemchaninov, Melnyk, Kravchuk (Palamar 62), Rogozinsky (Golub 78), Shishka, Tverdokhlib, Gechev (Dmitruk 62), Kolomoets (Vishnevsky 46).

"Zorya": Saputin, Vantukh, Imerkov, Butko, Batagov, Khakhlev (Polehenko 68), Buletsa (Mishnev 76), Brazhko, Shakhov (Drishlyuk 68), Antyukh (Pohorilyi 67), Rusyn (Smiyan 76).

