Football news Today, 05:27
What do you know about El Clasico? QUIZ! Photo: footroll.pl / Author unknown

On Saturday, October 28, one of the biggest rivalries in the history of soccer awaits us: Barcelona and Real Madrid will once again take to the pitch against each other to show who is currently the top club in Spain.

We won't get into a debate about who's better, but we suggest you take your mind off it a bit and take our quiz on the history of the great battle between the two legendary clubs. In the quiz there will be 12 questions about the biggest victory, pig's head, hat-tricks in El Clasico and of course about the players and coach who worked at both clubs. Will you be able to show the maximum result?

Recall that the match between Barça and Real Madrid will start at 16:15 CET. Earlier we reported how you can see this game in your country.

