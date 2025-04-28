"We must be realistic." Kaizer Chiefs legend delivers scathing criticism of Nabi's team player

This season's performance by Kaizer Chiefs leaves much to be desired. The team is likely to finish in the lower half of the league table. Club legends are already starting to point fingers at those responsible for what happened.

Details: Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye blamed the team's goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma for the recent defeat to Marumo Gallants last Saturday, stating that the goalkeeper's performance in that match was beyond criticism.

Quote: "The goalkeeper played poorly, Bvuma played poorly. He was just kicking the ball away. Now he's kicking the ball, and it's landing near the opponent. An experienced player. I want to say that we are not being harsh on the players, but we must be realistic. I mean, the team lost. That ball was one-on-one. I think the Chiefs could have drawn. If you don't have a goalkeeper, it's a problem, especially for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs. Orlando Pirates have one of the best goalkeepers (Sipho Chaine), especially in the country, and Ronwen Williams too at Mamelodi Sundowns; it's only Kaizer Chiefs. I think, being a big team, this is where they are losing," said Khanye, quoted by iDiski Times.

Reminder: Earlier, Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi called for focus on the upcoming matches against Orlando Pirates following this defeat.