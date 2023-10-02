On October 2nd, the second match of the Asian Champions League Group E took place between Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) and Istiklol Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

The 38-year-old leader of the Saudi team, Cristiano Ronaldo, started the match.

Just in the 3rd minute of the game, CR7 dribbled past three opponents and executed a nutmeg on one of them.

It was previously reported that Al-Ittihad refused to take the field for their match against the Iranian team Sepahan.

VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League