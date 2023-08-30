UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch?

In September, in parallel with the UEFA Champions League, the second European soccer tournament in terms of status also begins: the UEFA Europa League. Dailysports has gathered in one place all the information you need to know about the draw for this tournament.

When and where will the UEFA Europa League group stage draw take place?

The event will take place in Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum congress center. The event will take place the day after the UEFA Champions League draw on September 1 and will kick off at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved in the UEFA Europa League group stage draw?

A total of 32 clubs will traditionally take part in this stage of the tournament. 12 of them received automatic entry to the group stage. Another 10 will be known after the play-off round of this tournament. The remaining places will go to the losers of the UEFA Champions League qualification.

19 out of 32 participants of the UEFA Europa League group stage

AUT: Sturm Graz

ENG: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

ESP: Real Betis, Villarreal

FRA: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

ITA: Atalanta, Roma

GER: Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen

GRE: Panathinaikos

ISR: Maccabi Haifa

NOR: Molde

POR: Sporting

SRB: TSC

SUI: Servette

What is the procedure for the UEFA Europa League group stage draw?

The 32 clubs will be divided into 4 pots depending on their club ranking. Teams from the same association cannot play each other in the group stage. Other restrictions will be announced before the draw.

Where to watch the UEFA Europa League group stage draw?

The ceremony will be shown live on the official UEFA website. You can also follow the event on the TV channels in your country that own the rights to show the UEFA Europa League group stage.

When are the UEFA Europa League group stage matches?

The base day of the games is Thursday. The group stage will kick off on September 21, with the last matches scheduled for December 14 this year. The final will take place on May 22, 2024 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Matchday 1: September 21, 2023

Matchday 2: October 5, 2023

Matchday 3: October 26, 2023

Matchday 4: November 9, 2023

Matchday 5: November 30, 2023

Matchday 6: December 14, 2023

Who qualifies for the UEFA Europa League play-offs?

The winners of each group qualify for the Round of 16 of the tournament. The teams that finish second will meet in the playoff round with the teams that advance from the Champions League after the group stage. The teams that finish third will advance to the UEFA Conference League. The fourth place finishers from each group will relegate from the European competitions.