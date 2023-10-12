UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7
This October, the seventh matchday of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers is set to unfold. Over the next three days, we are poised to witness a series of riveting encounters.
On October 12th, the fixtures to keenly anticipate include Spain vs. Scotland and Croatia vs. Turkey.
Come October 13th, all eyes will be fixed on the tantalizing clash between the Netherlands and France.
There will be no top matches on 14 October. But it could very well present the denouement in the battle for qualification in Group H. Slovenia, Finland, Denmark, and Kazakhstan remain in contention, and their head-to-head confrontations during this matchday could prove pivotal.
Recall that the Group I match between Israel and Switzerland has been postponed to November due to the Hamas attack on the country.
Kick-off time - CET.
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Matchday 7
October 12
Group A
20:45 Cyprus vs Norway
20:45 Spain vs Scotland
Group D
20:45 Croatia vs Türkiye
18:00 Latvia vs Armenia
Group E
20:45 Albania vs Czechia
20:45 Faroe Islands vs Poland
Group I
20:45 Andorra vs Kosovo
20:45 Belarus vs Romania
Israel - Switzerland postponed
October 13
Group B
20:45 Netherlands vs France
20:45 Republic of Ireland vs Greece
Group F
20:45 Austria vs Belgium
18:00 Estonia vs Azerbaijan
Group J
20:45 Iceland vs Luxembourg
20:45 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
20:45 Portugal vs Slovakia
October 14
Group C
15:00 Ukraine vs North Macedonia
20:45 Italy vs Malta
Group G
18:00 Bulgaria vs Lithuania
20:45 Hungary vs Serbia
Group H
15:00 Northern Ireland vs San Marino
18:00 Slovenia vs Finland
20:45 Denmark vs Kazakhstan