UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch?

The new season of the UEFA Conference League is only the third in the history of the tournament, but it already has its fans. This is a great tournament for teams from modest leagues to show themselves on the international stage and meet clubs from top leagues. Dailysports has compiled the essential information you need to know about the group stage of this tournament.

When and where will the UEFA Conference League group stage draw take place?

The event will take place on the same day as the UEFA Europa League draw: the ceremony will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Draw starts at 14:30 CET.

Who is involved in the UEFA Conference League group stage draw?

32 clubs will receive a place in the groups: 22 of them will get here through the qualification of the UEFA Conference League, another 10 places will be taken by the losers of the UEFA Europa League play-off round. At the moment, not a single participant in the group stage of the tournament is known yet.

What is the UEFA Conference League group stage draw procedure?

32 participants will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. Clubs will be ranked according to their UEFA Club Ranking, with the most prestigious clubs placed in the first pot. Teams from the same association will not be able to face each other in the group stage.

Where can I watch the UEFA Conference League group stage draw?

The official UEFA website will broadcast the ceremony live. You will also be able to watch the draw on the channels in your country, which own the rights to broadcast matches of the group stage of the Conference League.

When will the UEFA Conference League group stage games take place?

The base dates for the UEFA Conference League matches are those of the UEFA Europa League. This stage of the tournament will begin on September 21 and end on December 14. The final will take place on May 29, 2024 in Athens.

Who advances to the UEFA Conference League playoffs?

The winners of all eight groups receive a place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League. The teams that finish second, along with the third-placed UEFA Europa League groups, will play in the play-off round for reaching the round of 16.

