UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place today in Monaco. The ceremony will start at 18:00 CET. You can follow the events in Monaco in our online.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw results

  • Group A:
  • Group B:
  • Group C:
  • Group D:
  • Group E
  • Group F
  • Group G:
  • Group H:

Participants of the draw

  • Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord
  • Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal
  • Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Milan, Braga, PSV, Lazio, Crvena Zvezda, Copenhagen
  • Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Antwerp, Lens

Live video broadcast of the UEFA Champions League draw

Watch the live broadcast of the event on the official UEFA website. Also, the draw in your country will be shown by the TV channels that own the rights to show the group stage of the Champions League.

Draw procedure

32 clubs were divided into 4 pots. The current winners of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the champions of the top 6 UEFA associations, were in the first. In the second, third and fourth pots, the teams are ranked according to the UEFA club rankings.

Clubs from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

The draw will start from Pot 1 and will be blind. From the second to the fourth Basket, the computer will mark the groups that the team can get into so as not to meet with the representative of their country.

Champions League group stage dates

  • Matchday 1: 19/20 September
  • Matchday 2: October 3/4
  • Matchday 3: 24/25 October
  • Matchday 4: November 7/8
  • Matchday 5: November 28/29
  • Matchday 6: December 12/13
