UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 4: standings, results & schedule

Football news Yesterday, 17:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 4: standings, results & schedule Photo: FC Shakhtar / Author unknown

The UEFA Champions League has crossed the equator. On Tuesday, 7 November, the second round of the competition begins. Over the next three game weeks, we will find out the 16 clubs that will play in the 2024 play-offs.

Tuesday's main matches, as usual, will take place in Group F: Borussia Dortmund will face Newcastle United on their home pitch, while Paris Saint-Germain come to Milan. Barcelona, Manchester City and Leipzig can also secure an early exit from the group if they win their matches.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Inter can close the play-offs if they win in the fourth round of the Champions League.

The Dailysports editorial team below has prepared for you the results, schedule as well as standings for each of the eight groups.

Time - СЕТ

Group A

4th round. 08.11
21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester United
21:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 29.11
18:45 Galatasaray - Manchester United
21:00 Bayern Munich - Copenhagen

Group B

4th round. 08.11
21:00 PSV - Lens
21:00 Arsenal - Sevilla

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 29.11
21:00 Sevilla - PSV
21:00 Arsenal - Lance

Group C

4th round. 08.11
18:45 Napoli - Union Berlin
21:00 Real Madrid - Braga

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 29.11
21:00 Real Madrid - Napoli
21:00 Braga - Union Berlin

Group D

4th round. 08.11
18:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica
21:00 RB Salzburg - Inter

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 29.11
21:00 Benfica - Inter
21:00 Real Sociedad - RB Salzburg

Group E

4th round. 07.11
21:00 Lazio - Feyenoord 1-0
21:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic 6-0

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 28.11
18:45 Lazio - Celtic
21:00 Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid

Group F

4th round. 07.11
18:45 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle United 2-0
21:00 Milan - Paris Saint-Germain 2-1

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 28.11
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Newcastle United
21:00 Milan - Borussia Dortmund

Group G

4th round. 07.11
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - RB Leipzig 1-2
21:00 Manchester City - Young Boys 3-0

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 28.11
21:00 Manchester City - RB Leipzig
21:00 Young Boyz - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Group H

4th round. 07.11
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona 1-0
21:00 Porto - Antwerp Royal 2-0

Standings provided by Sofascore

5th round. 28.11
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Royal Antwerp
21:00 Barcelona - Porto

Champions League
