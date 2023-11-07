UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 4: standings, results & schedule
The UEFA Champions League has crossed the equator. On Tuesday, 7 November, the second round of the competition begins. Over the next three game weeks, we will find out the 16 clubs that will play in the 2024 play-offs.
Tuesday's main matches, as usual, will take place in Group F: Borussia Dortmund will face Newcastle United on their home pitch, while Paris Saint-Germain come to Milan. Barcelona, Manchester City and Leipzig can also secure an early exit from the group if they win their matches.
On Wednesday, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Inter can close the play-offs if they win in the fourth round of the Champions League.
The Dailysports editorial team below has prepared for you the results, schedule as well as standings for each of the eight groups.
Time - СЕТ
Group A
4th round. 08.11
21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester United
21:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray
5th round. 29.11
18:45 Galatasaray - Manchester United
21:00 Bayern Munich - Copenhagen
Group B
4th round. 08.11
21:00 PSV - Lens
21:00 Arsenal - Sevilla
5th round. 29.11
21:00 Sevilla - PSV
21:00 Arsenal - Lance
Group C
4th round. 08.11
18:45 Napoli - Union Berlin
21:00 Real Madrid - Braga
5th round. 29.11
21:00 Real Madrid - Napoli
21:00 Braga - Union Berlin
Group D
4th round. 08.11
18:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica
21:00 RB Salzburg - Inter
5th round. 29.11
21:00 Benfica - Inter
21:00 Real Sociedad - RB Salzburg
Group E
4th round. 07.11
21:00 Lazio - Feyenoord 1-0
21:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic 6-0
5th round. 28.11
18:45 Lazio - Celtic
21:00 Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid
Group F
4th round. 07.11
18:45 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle United 2-0
21:00 Milan - Paris Saint-Germain 2-1
5th round. 28.11
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Newcastle United
21:00 Milan - Borussia Dortmund
Group G
4th round. 07.11
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - RB Leipzig 1-2
21:00 Manchester City - Young Boys 3-0
5th round. 28.11
21:00 Manchester City - RB Leipzig
21:00 Young Boyz - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade
Group H
4th round. 07.11
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona 1-0
21:00 Porto - Antwerp Royal 2-0
5th round. 28.11
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Royal Antwerp
21:00 Barcelona - Porto