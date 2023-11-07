UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 4: standings, results & schedule

The UEFA Champions League has crossed the equator. On Tuesday, 7 November, the second round of the competition begins. Over the next three game weeks, we will find out the 16 clubs that will play in the 2024 play-offs.

Tuesday's main matches, as usual, will take place in Group F: Borussia Dortmund will face Newcastle United on their home pitch, while Paris Saint-Germain come to Milan. Barcelona, Manchester City and Leipzig can also secure an early exit from the group if they win their matches.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Inter can close the play-offs if they win in the fourth round of the Champions League.

The Dailysports editorial team below has prepared for you the results, schedule as well as standings for each of the eight groups.

Time - СЕТ

Group A

4th round. 08.11

21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester United

21:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray

5th round. 29.11

18:45 Galatasaray - Manchester United

21:00 Bayern Munich - Copenhagen

Group B

4th round. 08.11

21:00 PSV - Lens

21:00 Arsenal - Sevilla

5th round. 29.11

21:00 Sevilla - PSV

21:00 Arsenal - Lance

Group C

4th round. 08.11

18:45 Napoli - Union Berlin

21:00 Real Madrid - Braga

5th round. 29.11

21:00 Real Madrid - Napoli

21:00 Braga - Union Berlin

Group D

4th round. 08.11

18:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica

21:00 RB Salzburg - Inter

5th round. 29.11

21:00 Benfica - Inter

21:00 Real Sociedad - RB Salzburg

Group E

4th round. 07.11

21:00 Lazio - Feyenoord 1-0

21:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic 6-0

5th round. 28.11

18:45 Lazio - Celtic

21:00 Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid

Group F

4th round. 07.11

18:45 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle United 2-0

21:00 Milan - Paris Saint-Germain 2-1

5th round. 28.11

21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Newcastle United

21:00 Milan - Borussia Dortmund

Group G

4th round. 07.11

21:00 Red Star Belgrade - RB Leipzig 1-2

21:00 Manchester City - Young Boys 3-0

5th round. 28.11

21:00 Manchester City - RB Leipzig

21:00 Young Boyz - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Group H

4th round. 07.11

18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona 1-0

21:00 Porto - Antwerp Royal 2-0

