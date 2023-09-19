RU RU NG NG
UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1

Football news Today, 07:06
The group stage of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, September 19. As per tradition, the 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Dailysports has prepared for you the schedule of the first round matches in each group along with the standings.

Time - CET

Group A

Matchday 1. 20.09
18:45 Galatasaray - Copenhagen
21:00 Bayern - Manchester United

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern

Group B

Matchday 1. 20.09
21:00 Seville - Lens
21:00 Arsenal - PSV

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Lens - Arsenal
21:00 PSV - Sevilla

Group C

Matchday 1. 20.09
18:45 Real Madrid - Union Berlin
21:00 Braga - Napoli

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Union Berlin - Braga
21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid

Group D

Matchday 1. 20.09
21:00 Real Sociedad - Inter
21:00 Benfica - Red Bull Salzburg

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
21:00 Inter - Benfica

Group E

Matchday 1. 19.09
21:00 Feyenoord - Celtic
21:00 Lazio - Atletico Madrid

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
21:00 Celtic - Lazio

Group F

Matchday 1. 19.09
18:45 Milan - Newcastle United
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Borussia Dortmund

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan
21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Matchday 1. 19.09
18:45 Young Boys - RB Leipzig
21:00 Manchester City - Red Star Belgrade

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys

Group H

Matchday 1. 19.09
21:00 Barcelona - Antwerp
21:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto

Таблица, представленная Sofascore

Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Porto - Barcelona

