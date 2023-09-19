UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, September 19. As per tradition, the 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Dailysports has prepared for you the schedule of the first round matches in each group along with the standings.

Time - CET

Group A

Matchday 1. 20.09

18:45 Galatasaray - Copenhagen

21:00 Bayern - Manchester United

Matchday 2. 03.10

21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray

21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern

Group B

Matchday 1. 20.09

21:00 Seville - Lens

21:00 Arsenal - PSV

Matchday 2. 03.10

21:00 Lens - Arsenal

21:00 PSV - Sevilla

Group C

Matchday 1. 20.09

18:45 Real Madrid - Union Berlin

21:00 Braga - Napoli

Matchday 2. 03.10

18:45 Union Berlin - Braga

21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid

Group D

Matchday 1. 20.09

21:00 Real Sociedad - Inter

21:00 Benfica - Red Bull Salzburg

Matchday 2. 03.10

18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad

21:00 Inter - Benfica

Group E

Matchday 1. 19.09

21:00 Feyenoord - Celtic

21:00 Lazio - Atletico Madrid

Matchday 2. 04.10

18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord

21:00 Celtic - Lazio

Group F

Matchday 1. 19.09

18:45 Milan - Newcastle United

21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 2. 04.10

21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan

21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Matchday 1. 19.09

18:45 Young Boys - RB Leipzig

21:00 Manchester City - Red Star Belgrade

Matchday 2. 04.10

21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City

21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys

Group H

Matchday 1. 19.09

21:00 Barcelona - Antwerp

21:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto