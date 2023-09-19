UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1
The group stage of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, September 19. As per tradition, the 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Dailysports has prepared for you the schedule of the first round matches in each group along with the standings.
Time - CET
Group A
Matchday 1. 20.09
18:45 Galatasaray - Copenhagen
21:00 Bayern - Manchester United
Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
21:00 Copenhagen - Bayern
Group B
Matchday 1. 20.09
21:00 Seville - Lens
21:00 Arsenal - PSV
Matchday 2. 03.10
21:00 Lens - Arsenal
21:00 PSV - Sevilla
Group C
Matchday 1. 20.09
18:45 Real Madrid - Union Berlin
21:00 Braga - Napoli
Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Union Berlin - Braga
21:00 Napoli - Real Madrid
Group D
Matchday 1. 20.09
21:00 Real Sociedad - Inter
21:00 Benfica - Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 2. 03.10
18:45 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
21:00 Inter - Benfica
Group E
Matchday 1. 19.09
21:00 Feyenoord - Celtic
21:00 Lazio - Atletico Madrid
Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
21:00 Celtic - Lazio
Group F
Matchday 1. 19.09
18:45 Milan - Newcastle United
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 Borussia Dortmund - Milan
21:00 Newcastle United - Paris Saint-Germain
Group G
Matchday 1. 19.09
18:45 Young Boys - RB Leipzig
21:00 Manchester City - Red Star Belgrade
Matchday 2. 04.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys
Group H
Matchday 1. 19.09
21:00 Barcelona - Antwerp
21:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto
Matchday 2. 04.10
18:45 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
21:00 Porto - Barcelona