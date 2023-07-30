Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship

In the 1st round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a victory against "Minai" with a score of 4-1 on their home turf at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium.

The guest team's player, Vadym Vitenchuk, opened the scoring early in the match. Vladyslav Vanat equalized for Dynamo in the middle of the first half. Just a few minutes later, Vanat scored again, putting Kyiv ahead. In the 33rd minute, Dynamo was reduced to ten men due to Denis Popov's red card. In the 57th minute, Minai's player, Oleksandr Bandura, also received a red card. In the 87th minute, Vitaliy Buyalskyi scored the third goal for Dynamo from a penalty kick. Towards the end of the match, Alexander Karavaev added another goal, sealing the victory.

With three points, Dynamo climbed to the top of the Ukrainian championship's standings. Minai, with zero points, dropped to the last, 16th place.

"Dynamo" Kyiv - "Minai" Minai - 4:1 (2:1, 2:0)

Goals: Vitenchuk, 3 - 0:1, Vanat, 27 - 1:1, Vanat, 30 - 2:1, Buyalskyi, 87 (penalty) - 3:1, Karavaev, 90+4 - 4:1

Yellow cards: Brazhko, 90+1 - Vitenchuk, 45+1, Panasenko, 46, Kravchuk, 54.

Red cards: Popov, 33 (dangerous play) - Bandura, 57 (last hope foul).

"Dynamo": Bushchan - Tymchyk, Bilovar, Popov, Dubinchak - Sydorchuk (Brazhko, 83) - Yarmolenko (Karavaev, 76), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 83), Buyalskyi, Kabaev (Sirotan, 34) - Vanat (Benito, 76).

"Minai": Bandura - Dmytruk (Olkhovy, 59), Soldat (Remenyak, 67), Nemchaninov, Kravchuk, Buleza (Rogozinsky, 46) - Ralyuchenko (Panasenko, 46), Vitenchuk - Odaryuk (Hechev, 72), Tverdokhlib - Vishnevskyi.