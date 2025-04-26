RU RU ES ES FR FR
Twice Ahead, Twice Denied: Orlando Pirates’ Courage Crumbles in Last-Minute Defeat to Pyramids FC

Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Pyramids FC at the 30 June Stadium on Friday night, crashing out of the CAF Champions League semifinals in agonizing fashion.

Following a goalless draw in Johannesburg, the Buccaneers twice led, courtesy of Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, but Pyramids FC responded swiftly on both occasions. Fiston Mayele’s late winner in the 84th minute sent the Egyptian side through to their first-ever Champions League final.

Pirates Start Bright but Fall Short

  • Mofokeng opened the scoring for Pirates in the 41st minute, capitalizing on a defensive scramble.
  • Just before halftime, Mayele equalized for Pyramids, sending the game into the break level.
  • Early in the second half, Nkota produced a stunning strike to restore Pirates' lead, but Ramadan Sobhi leveled things up again just five minutes later.
  • Despite battling bravely, Sipho Chaine made a series of heroic saves but a failed clearance allowed Mayele to strike the killer blow.

Ultimately, Pirates were forced to their first-ever CAF Champions League final when Pyramids' constant pressure became too much for them to handle.

Reactions After Match

Krunoslav Jurcic, coach of Pyramids, praised his team's performance:

"My team reached the final because they deserve it. I hope 35,000 fans fill the stadium we're playing in the name of Egypt."

Jose Riveiro, the emotional coach of Pirates, reflected on his team’s performance:

"Today we’re sad but the future is bright. Our young players gained valuable experience. Losing after leading twice feels cruel, but we've built something strong."

What’s Next?

Pyramids FC will now face Mamelodi Sundowns in an all-African powerhouse clash in the CAF Champions League final.

