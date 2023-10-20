Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo published a ranking of the 32 most unexpected transfers in football history.

The first place on the list was taken by the transfer of the Portuguese Luis Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

The top three also included the transfer of Sol Campbell from Tottenham to Arsenal and the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG.

The top 10 most shocking transfers include:

1. Luis Figo - from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

2. Sol Campbell - from Tottenham to Arsenal.

3. Neymar - from Barcelona to PSG.

4. Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano - from Corinthians to West Ham.

5. Eric Cantona - from Leeds to Manchester United.

6. Roberto Baggio - from Fiorentina to Juventus.

7. Kevin Keegan - from Hamburg to Southampton.

8. Luther Blissett - from Watford to Milan.

9. Andy Cole - from Newcastle to Manchester United.

10. Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles - from Rossing and Huracan to Tottenham.

These transfers were called shocking because they caused the most discussion in the football world.