RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo

Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo

Football news Today, 06:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo published a ranking of the 32 most unexpected transfers in football history.

The first place on the list was taken by the transfer of the Portuguese Luis Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

The top three also included the transfer of Sol Campbell from Tottenham to Arsenal and the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG.

The top 10 most shocking transfers include:

1. Luis Figo - from Barcelona to Real Madrid.
2. Sol Campbell - from Tottenham to Arsenal.
3. Neymar - from Barcelona to PSG.
4. Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano - from Corinthians to West Ham.
5. Eric Cantona - from Leeds to Manchester United.
6. Roberto Baggio - from Fiorentina to Juventus.
7. Kevin Keegan - from Hamburg to Southampton.
8. Luther Blissett - from Watford to Milan.
9. Andy Cole - from Newcastle to Manchester United.
10. Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles - from Rossing and Huracan to Tottenham.

These transfers were called shocking because they caused the most discussion in the football world.

Popular news
In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate
This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Football news Today, 05:00 This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters
New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:00 This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023