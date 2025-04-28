“This is individual skill.” Orlando Pirates legend expressed his admiration for Mofokeng
Relebohile Mofokeng is one of the brightest rising stars in South African football. It is no surprise that iconic players of the past are delighted with the play of the Orlando Pirates leader.
Details: Pirates legend Doctor Khumalo expressed his admiration for Mofokeng's play, particularly his ball-handling skills.
Quote: “We are not surprised that this young man performs the way he does. Look at that connection, the technique. Look at it - wow. At any moment, if I named 10 forwards, even the one standing to my right [Jerry Sikhosana], he wouldn’t finish like that.
Look at the body language, the technique with which he does it. You might think he's standing and looking up. It’s very rare to find a player who finishes like that. The goalkeeper had no chance. He moved with the ball, a player who knows the keeper moves with the ball directed it back to where it came from. This is individual skill,” he said on SABC2.