"They forgot about the anthem traditions." Famous Orlando Pirates fan trolls Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

South African football is gearing up for one of its most electrifying clashes—the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The rivals are set to face each other twice in just one week, including a showdown in the cup final. Unsurprisingly, emotions are running high on both sides of the divide.

Details: Renowned Orlando Pirates supporter Frank “Beekeeper” Masondo took a playful jab at his upcoming opponents, poking fun at the Chiefs for their long absence from cup finals and suggesting they've forgotten the traditions, even as he predicted the “Pirates” would send Kaizer Chiefs into the relegation zone in the league match.