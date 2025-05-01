RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "They forgot about the anthem traditions." Famous Orlando Pirates fan trolls Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

"They forgot about the anthem traditions." Famous Orlando Pirates fan trolls Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

Football news Today, 10:08
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
"They forgot about the anthem traditions." Famous Orlando Pirates fan trolls Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby kickoff.com

South African football is gearing up for one of its most electrifying clashes—the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The rivals are set to face each other twice in just one week, including a showdown in the cup final. Unsurprisingly, emotions are running high on both sides of the divide.

Details: Renowned Orlando Pirates supporter Frank “Beekeeper” Masondo took a playful jab at his upcoming opponents, poking fun at the Chiefs for their long absence from cup finals and suggesting they've forgotten the traditions, even as he predicted the “Pirates” would send Kaizer Chiefs into the relegation zone in the league match.

Quote: "It’s been far too long since our neighbors played in a Cup final, and we know they’ve forgotten the traditions that come with the national anthem. We’ll be there to remind them how to properly place their hand during the anthem.

In the upcoming match, both clubs are fighting for three points, but for very different reasons. Our three points will take us closer to the championship title, while the Chiefs need theirs to avoid the drop zone—which is exactly where we plan to send them on Saturday."

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates South African Betway Premiership
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:46 “More and better.” Barcelona star Raphinha looks ahead to Champions League return leg against Inter Football news Today, 10:43 Wolverhampton find Cunha replacement in Bundesliga underdog Football news Today, 10:40 A day in history. 20 years ago, Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona Football news Today, 10:08 "They forgot about the anthem traditions." Famous Orlando Pirates fan trolls Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby Football news Today, 10:08 A boost for Madrid. Militão set to play at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:02 Georgina Rodríguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr's AFC Champions League semi-final exit Football news Today, 09:53 Inzaghi and Calhanoglu handed one-match bans over ties to Italian mafia Football news Today, 09:33 Koundé sidelined almost until the end of the season Boxing News Today, 09:23 “I had a hole in my head.” Oleksandr Usyk recalls the time he was knocked out by a horse Football news Today, 09:15 Bodø/Glimt left without two key players for Tottenham clash due to a costly mistake
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Football 02 may 2025 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Amiens vs Pau: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores