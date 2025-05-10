“They deserved it.” Nabi dedicates South African Cup victory to Kaizer Chiefs players and fans

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi dedicated the long-awaited victory to his squad, the fans, and the club’s management, emphasizing that winning the Nedbank Cup was the club’s first trophy in 10 years—and his own maiden silverware in South Africa.

First of all, I’m incredibly happy for the fans, as well as for the management and everyone involved with the club. For me, this is a story about the journey we’ve been on—a tough road. The players deserve this, the fans deserve this, everyone does. I believe we all earned this final, we all earned this trophy," Nabi said live on SuperSport TV.

It’s worth noting that along with the title, Kaizer Chiefs will receive a substantial cash prize. Notably, this marks the team’s 14th South African Cup triumph in club history, and next season, they’ll test themselves on the continental stage. The Amakhosi will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.