"There is no doubt about their resilience". Riveiro believes this Orlando Pirates side will win plenty of trophies
This season, Orlando Pirates are fighting mainly for the South African Cup title. In the league, the Buccaneers trail the leaders by 12 points, and their CAF Champions League journey ended at the semifinal stage. However, head coach Jose Riveiro remains confident that the team has a bright future ahead.
Details: The 2-1 Soweto derby triumph over Kaizer Chiefs convinced him that the team’s commitment and composure will lead to even more silverware.
Quote: “This group has shown all season long that there is no doubt about their resilience. They compete in every tournament. We won the MTN8 final, now we’re in another final. Until the very last day, we tried to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the title, and we were just 10 minutes away from reaching the Champions League final.
They keep proving that... they can achieve something special, or maybe not, because there are factors beyond our control. However, the team’s commitment and composure are what they can hold on to, and they will continue to win in the future.”