"There is no doubt about their resilience". Riveiro believes this Orlando Pirates side will win plenty of trophies

This season, Orlando Pirates are fighting mainly for the South African Cup title. In the league, the Buccaneers trail the leaders by 12 points, and their CAF Champions League journey ended at the semifinal stage. However, head coach Jose Riveiro remains confident that the team has a bright future ahead.

Details: The 2-1 Soweto derby triumph over Kaizer Chiefs convinced him that the team’s commitment and composure will lead to even more silverware.