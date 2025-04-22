The problem with Orlando Pirates. The team has no time to play rescheduled matches

Orlando Pirates, apart from Royal, have played the fewest matches in the South African championship, with as many as five rescheduled games. Their successful performances in the CAF Champions League bring both pride and additional headaches to the league bosses.

Details: Jose Riveiro's team must play five rescheduled matches: against Galaxy and AmaZulu, as well as SuperSport United, Magesi, and Arrows. The game with Magesi was supposed to take place on April 30, but it was postponed, and on that day, they will play against Sekhukhune United. Dates for the matches against Galaxy and AmaZulu are set for May 17 and 24, respectively. However, the other games remain without scheduled dates.

At the same time, if the "Pirates" reach the final of the Champions League, which is played over two legs, they will simply not have the opportunity to play all five rescheduled matches, and Orlando will only be able to conduct two games. Therefore, for Riveiro's team, if they aim to compete for the championship until the end, it would be more advantageous to be eliminated from the Champions League.

Reminder: Previously, Riveiro urged Orlando Pirates fans to refrain from criticizing the players.