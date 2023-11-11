RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table

The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table

Football news Today, 12:01
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table

Today, as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League, three more matches took place. Earlier, we reported on Tottenham's defeat in a match against Wolverhampton.

London's Arsenal took advantage of Spurs' slip and managed to surpass them in the table. This became possible after today's victory over Burnley. Trossard, Saliba, and Zinchenko scored for the hosts, while the guests responded with a goal from Brownhill.

Another match took place in London, where Crystal Palace faced Everton. The guests opened the scoring in the very first minute. Mykolenko headed the ball into the net after a cross from Harrison. This goal, by the way, became the fastest this season in the Premier League. However, a few minutes later, Eze equalized the score, confidently converting a penalty. In the second half, the teams exchanged goals again, and when it seemed that the match would end in a draw, Gueye scored. This victory was Everton's third in the last four Premier League matches.

Manchester United hosted Luton at Old Trafford. The hosts were slightly more dangerous in the final stage, but the first half ended without goals. In the second half, the hosts finally secured victory. The only goal in the match was scored by Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Goals: Trossard 45+1, Saliba 57, Zinchenko 74 — Brownhill 54.

Red card: Vieira 83.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton

Goals: Eze 5 (penalty), Eduard 73 - Mykolenko 1, Doucoure 49, Gueye 86.

Manchester United 1-0 Luton

Goal: Lindelof 59.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Everton Arsenal Burnley Manchester United Luton Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:05 HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again Football news Today, 14:32 Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table Football news Today, 14:00 FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history Football news Today, 13:22 Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga Football news Today, 12:53 Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1 Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:09 VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 12:01 The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023