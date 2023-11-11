The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table

Today, as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League, three more matches took place. Earlier, we reported on Tottenham's defeat in a match against Wolverhampton.

London's Arsenal took advantage of Spurs' slip and managed to surpass them in the table. This became possible after today's victory over Burnley. Trossard, Saliba, and Zinchenko scored for the hosts, while the guests responded with a goal from Brownhill.

Another match took place in London, where Crystal Palace faced Everton. The guests opened the scoring in the very first minute. Mykolenko headed the ball into the net after a cross from Harrison. This goal, by the way, became the fastest this season in the Premier League. However, a few minutes later, Eze equalized the score, confidently converting a penalty. In the second half, the teams exchanged goals again, and when it seemed that the match would end in a draw, Gueye scored. This victory was Everton's third in the last four Premier League matches.

Manchester United hosted Luton at Old Trafford. The hosts were slightly more dangerous in the final stage, but the first half ended without goals. In the second half, the hosts finally secured victory. The only goal in the match was scored by Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Goals: Trossard 45+1, Saliba 57, Zinchenko 74 — Brownhill 54.

Red card: Vieira 83.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton

Goals: Eze 5 (penalty), Eduard 73 - Mykolenko 1, Doucoure 49, Gueye 86.

Manchester United 1-0 Luton

Goal: Lindelof 59.

Arsenal go level with Man City at the top of the table 💪#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/SmMHLIqSvO — Premier League (@premierleague) November 11, 2023