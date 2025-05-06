RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The hopes are burning: How Orlando Pirates can beat Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank cup final!

The hopes are burning: How Orlando Pirates can beat Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank cup final!

Football news Today, 13:29
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates seem to be the favourites to win the Nedbank Cup final, but Kaizer Chiefs also seem to have some hopes of winning the title. Kaizer Chiefs will try to win this match to break their losing streak against Orlando Pirates this season, having failed to face the Buccaneers on any occasion this season.

But this Saturday, the Pirates will have a chance to win their sixth derby of the season, but they will have to be sharp and focused to do so.

The midfield battleground proved decisive in Pirates' last encounter with Chiefs. Makhehlene Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha initially floundered in the engine room, leaving the Buccaneers vulnerable. However, the tactical introduction of Kabelo Dlamini became the turning point - his composure and distribution restored balance and ultimately swung momentum in Pirates' favor. Should Riveiro start all three together from the whistle, they could establish the midfield supremacy needed to dictate this high-stakes clash.

On the flanks, Relebohile Mofokeng's positional deployment holds particular significance. The young attacker's ineffective first-half performance in the central attacking role contrasted sharply with his dangerous second-half contributions when restored to his natural left-wing habitat. Partnered with the overlapping runs of Deon Hotto from left-back, this flank could become Pirates' most potent weapon against Amakhosi's defensive structure.

Chiefs' defensive frailties present another strategic opportunity. The anticipated center-back pairing of Kwinika and Inacio has shown concerning lapses in coordination and communication this season. An aggressive, high-tempo start from Pirates' attacking quartet - with Mofokeng stretching play wide, Mbatha driving through the middle, Nkota linking play, and Makgopa testing defensive reactions - could exploit these vulnerabilities before Chiefs settle into the match. Early pressure might crack open a backline that's shown it can be disrupted.

