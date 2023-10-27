The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round

From Friday to Sunday, matches of the tenth round of the English Premier League will take place. On Friday, October 27, Tottenham will play their match. On Saturday, Chelsea will face Brentford, and Arsenal will play against Sheffield United. On Sunday, October 29, the central match of the round will be held as Manchester United faces Manchester City.

Time - Central European Time (CET)

Premier League- 10th round

October 27

21:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham 1:2

October 28

Chelsea - Brentford - 13:30

Arsenal - Sheffield United - 16:00

Bournemouth - Burnley - 16:00

Wolverhampton - Newcastle - 18:30

October 29

West Ham - Everton - 14:00

Aston Villa - Luton - 15:00

Brighton - Fulham - 15:00

Liverpool - Nottingham - 15:00

Manchester United - Manchester City - 16:30

League Table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Premier League - 11th round

November 4

Fulham - Manchester United - 13:30

Brentford - West Ham - 16:00

Burnley - Crystal Palace - 16:00

Everton - Brighton - 16:00

Manchester City - Bournemouth - 16:00

Sheffield United - Wolverhampton - 16:00

Newcastle - Arsenal - 18:30

November 5

Nottingham - Aston Villa - 15:00

Luton - Liverpool - 17:30

November 6