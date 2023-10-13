RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in Asia is getting old. Results of matches on October, 12

The 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in Asia is getting old. Results of matches on October, 12

Football news Today, 03:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in Asia is getting old. Results of matches on October, 12 Photo: social networks

On October 12, the first matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in Asia were played.

The first round of selection is essentially considered a qualification for its main part. The 10 winners of this stage will advance to the second round, where 26 other Asian teams will be waiting for them.

After this, 36 teams will be separated into nine groups of four participants each. Then everything will follow the usual pattern - each team will play in two rounds in the fight for access to the next stage of selection.

The 10 teams that lost in the first round will definitely not be able to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

2026 World Cup qualifying tournament. First round. First matches

Myanmar - Macau - 5:1.

Chinese Taipei - Timor-Leste - 4:0.

Maldives - Bangladesh - 1:1.

Singapore - Guam - 2:1.

Nepal - Laos - 1:1.

Hong Kong - Bhutan - 4:0.

Indonesia - Brunei - 6:0.

Cambodia - Pakistan - 0:0.

Afghanistan - Mongolia - 1:0.

Yemen - Sri Lanka - 3:0.

The return games are scheduled for October 17.

