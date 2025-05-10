RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup

"Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup

Football news Today, 01:21
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
"Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup

On May 10, Kaizer Chiefs will have their final chance to redeem a disappointing season, facing Orlando Pirates in the cup final. However, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise doesn't believe it's going to be that straightforward.

Details: Modise acknowledged that sooner or later, the trophy drought has to end—just as it did for Sundowns—but doubts that such a formidable opponent as Orlando Pirates will allow it to happen this time.

Quote: "Being a club with such a rich history, with so many supporters in the country all shouting the same thing: 'Trophy, trophy.' You look at all your fiercest rivals, they're winning trophies, and at some point, something has to happen.

Things aren't going well for Kaizer Chiefs, and maybe this trophy could change everything. At Mamelodi Sundowns, we were that team before coach Mosimane arrived—we signed players, we tried, but nothing worked.

We bounced back, started winning, and it became part of our culture. Now, Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to do the same. But again, you're up against an Orlando Pirates side that's very, very tough. They're full of confidence when they step onto the pitch and truly believe they're going to win. I think that's a big advantage for the Pirates in matches like these," Modise said.

