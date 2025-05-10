"Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup

On May 10, Kaizer Chiefs will have their final chance to redeem a disappointing season, facing Orlando Pirates in the cup final. However, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise doesn't believe it's going to be that straightforward.

Details: Modise acknowledged that sooner or later, the trophy drought has to end—just as it did for Sundowns—but doubts that such a formidable opponent as Orlando Pirates will allow it to happen this time.