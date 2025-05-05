Sirino believes that winning the cup with Kaizer Chiefs would be more significant than his triumph with Mamelodi Sundowns

One of the few Kaizer Chiefs players who knows the taste of cup glory is Gastón Sirino, who has previously lifted the trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns. Yet the Uruguayan insists that a triumph with the Chiefs would be even sweeter.

Details: On the eve of the cup final against Orlando Pirates, Sirino declared that this trophy would be particularly special for him, as it offers a chance to etch his name in the club's history.

Quote: “As I already told my wife, this is where I want to make history—this is a different cup. For me, it's another opportunity, because yes, I have already won the cup, but this one means something special. I want to fight to become part of history here, and then we have to prepare for next season to achieve even more,” Sirino said.

Reminder: In the recent Soweto derby in the league, which Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-2, Wandile Duba was absent, and head coach Nasreddine Nabi acknowledged the significance of his absence.