RU RU
Main News Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

Football news Today, 13:54
Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Photo: Shakhtar's Instagram / Author unknown

In the 3rd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" achieved a victory over "Alexandria" on their home ground. The match took place at the "Levyy Bereh" stadium in Kyiv and ended with the hosts winning 2:1.

At the beginning of the match, Daniil Sikan opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Georgiy Gocholeishvili. In the 31st minute, Donetsk's advantage was increased by Lassina Traoré with another assist from Gocholeishvili. In the 60th minute, the score gap was reduced by Daniil Skorko.

"Shakhtar", with seven points, climbed to the third place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Alexandria", with 6 points, dropped to the seventh place.

"Shakhtar" Donetsk - "Alexandria" Alexandria - 2:1 (2:0, 0:1)
Goals: Sikan, 7 - 1:0, Traoré, 31 - 2:0, Skorko, 60 - 2:1

Yellow Cards: Vyunnyk, 70, Matviyenko, 85 - Kopyna, 45, Skorko, 66, Kalitvintsev, 87, Martyniuk, 90+2

"Shakhtar": Riznyk - Topalov, Matviyenko, Chyhrynskyi (Kozyk, 74), Gocholeishvili - Nazarina, Ocheretko - Sikan (Vyunnyk, 46), Kryskiv (Castillo, 89), Zubkov (Neverton, 82) - Traoré (Kelsey, 46).

"Alexandria": Shevchenko - Kopyna (Martyniuk, 81), Lohynov, Babohlo, Smyrnyi - Vashchenko (Pohorelyi, 82) - Shulianskyi (Dzhevani, 72), Kaliuzhnyi (Skorko, 46), Plaksa (Kovalets, 62), Kalitvintsev - Kulakov.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk FC Olexandriya Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Today, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news Yesterday, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news 12 aug 2023, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Today, 13:58 Shakhtar 2-1 Oleksandriya (video review) Football news Today, 13:54 Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker Football news Today, 08:00 Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder Football news Today, 07:30 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli Football news Today, 07:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky received an offer from another Italian club Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:00 Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader Football news Today, 04:00 The Italian national team is considering five candidates for the post of head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Granada predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023