Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

In the 3rd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" achieved a victory over "Alexandria" on their home ground. The match took place at the "Levyy Bereh" stadium in Kyiv and ended with the hosts winning 2:1.

At the beginning of the match, Daniil Sikan opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Georgiy Gocholeishvili. In the 31st minute, Donetsk's advantage was increased by Lassina Traoré with another assist from Gocholeishvili. In the 60th minute, the score gap was reduced by Daniil Skorko.

"Shakhtar", with seven points, climbed to the third place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Alexandria", with 6 points, dropped to the seventh place.

"Shakhtar" Donetsk - "Alexandria" Alexandria - 2:1 (2:0, 0:1)

Goals: Sikan, 7 - 1:0, Traoré, 31 - 2:0, Skorko, 60 - 2:1

Yellow Cards: Vyunnyk, 70, Matviyenko, 85 - Kopyna, 45, Skorko, 66, Kalitvintsev, 87, Martyniuk, 90+2

"Shakhtar": Riznyk - Topalov, Matviyenko, Chyhrynskyi (Kozyk, 74), Gocholeishvili - Nazarina, Ocheretko - Sikan (Vyunnyk, 46), Kryskiv (Castillo, 89), Zubkov (Neverton, 82) - Traoré (Kelsey, 46).

"Alexandria": Shevchenko - Kopyna (Martyniuk, 81), Lohynov, Babohlo, Smyrnyi - Vashchenko (Pohorelyi, 82) - Shulianskyi (Dzhevani, 72), Kaliuzhnyi (Skorko, 46), Plaksa (Kovalets, 62), Kalitvintsev - Kulakov.