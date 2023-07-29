Shakhtar won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine

In the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" secured a 2-1 victory over Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925" in a match held at the "Left Bank" stadium in Kyiv.

Nikolai Matviyenko opened the scoring for Shakhtar in the 31st minute. At the beginning of the second half, Lassina Traore extended the lead for the Donetsk club. Dmitry Yusov narrowed the gap for "Metalist 1925" in the 56th minute.

With this win, "Shakhtar" earned three points and currently occupies the second position in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Metalist 1925" is in 15th place with 0 points.

Lineups:

"Metalist 1925" Kharkiv: Mozil - Bezuhlyi, Kurylo, Tkachuk, Zhychikov - Bychek (Ari, 62), Vachiberadze, Kravchenko (A. Tkachuk, 24) - Yusov, Sidorov (Abdullaev, 59), Rusyn.

"Shakhtar" Donetsk: Riznyk - Topalov (Pedrinho, 79), Matviyenko, Bondar, Gocholaishvili - Kashchuk (Neverton, 73), Zubkov, Bondarenko, Kryskiv - Traore (Kelsi, 72), Sikan (Castillo, 87).

Yellow cards: A. Tkachuk, 71, Bezuhlyi, 90, Rusyn, 90+3 - Bondarenko, 27, Traore, 63.