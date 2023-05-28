"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine

In the 29th round of the Ukrainian Championship, "Shakhtar" defeated "Dnipro-1" with a score of 3:0 at their home stadium and won the title of champions.

The victory was secured for the Donetsk club by goals from Artem Bondarenko, Daniil Sikan, and Taras Stepanenko.

With 72 points, "Shakhtar" guaranteed themselves the first place in the Premier League standings. "Dnipro-1" remained in second place with 64 points.

"Shakhtar" - "Dnipro-1" - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Bondarenko, 9 - 1:0, Sikan, 55 - 2:0, Stepanenko, 59 - 3:0

"Shakhtar": Trubin, Konoplya (Mykhaylychenko, 31), Bondar, Rakitskiy, Matviyenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov (Shved, 82), Bondarenko (Nazariy, 82), Sudakov, Kryskiv (Topalov, 71), Sikan (Kelsi, 71).

"Dnipro-1": Rybak, Kaplyenko (Hayner, 62), Adamyuk, Sarapyy, Pasich (Tanchyk, 74), Tankovsky (Kohut, 66), Blanco (Rybchynsky, 62), Pikhalenok, Peglow, Gutsulyak (Luchkevych, 74), Dovbyk.

Expulsions: Peglow (90+6), Nazariy (90+6), Trubin (90+8).

