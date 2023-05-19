EN RU
Main News "Shakhtar" achieved a tough victory in the Ukrainian championship

Today, 14:35
In the 27th round of the Ukrainian championship, Donetsk-based "Shakhtar" defeated "Veres" from Rivne with a score of 2:1.

The victory for the "Miners" was secured by goals from Alexander Zubkov and Nikolay Matviyenko. Vladislav Sharay scored for the guests.

With 66 points, "Shakhtar" is leading the Premier League standings. "Veres," with 27 points, remains in the 10th position.

"Shakhtar" - "Veres" - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Zubkov, 35 - 1:0, V. Sharay, 74 - 1:1, Matviyenko, 83 - 2:1

On the 47th minute, Sikan missed a penalty (saved by the goalkeeper).

"Shakhtar": Trubin - Matviyenko, Rakitskiy (Mykhaylichenko, 87), Bondar, Gocholishvili - Stepanenko - Topalov (Kryskiv, 65), Sudakov (Totovitsky, 87), Nazarina, Zubkov - Sikan (Kelsi, 75).

"Veres": Kohut - Hahun (V. Sharay, 68), Vovchenko, Matkobozhyk, Kurko, Balan - H. Pasich (Dakhnovsky, 84), Kucherov, Klets (Lebedenko, 68), Bliznichenko - Shestakov (Hayduchyk, 68).

Sasko Inga
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Veres Rivne Premier League Ukraine
