RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Sevilla vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Sevilla vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 05:39
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Sevilla vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: La Liga website / Author unknown

The final match of the 38th round and the entire La Liga season will feature a clash between Sevilla and Barcelona. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when you can watch this match.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: what to know about the match?

Both teams already know their final standings for the current season. Sevilla sits mid-table in 13th place with 41 points. A victory could see the red-and-whites rise by two positions, but only if Getafe and Osasuna lose. Conversely, Sevilla could drop places if they lose and their closest rivals—Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, and Rayo Vallecano—win.

Barcelona has already secured the second spot in the standings. They hold a four-point lead over Girona and, after Michel Sanchez's team's defeat, have conceded the championship to Real Madrid. Notably, this match will be Xavi Hernandez's last as Barcelona's head coach, following prolonged discussions about his departure and subsequent continuation, the club's management announced the termination of his contract.

The last match between these teams in the first half of the current season ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona, thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

The 38th round La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona will take place in Seville at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 26. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Sevilla vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We've prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - RDS, TSN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports
  • United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - SportsMax
  • Antigua and Barbuda - SportsMax
  • Bahamas - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Barbados - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands - SportsMax
  • China - Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - SportsMax
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - SportsMax
  • Hong Kong - M Plus Live, Now Sports 2
  • India - JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, LaLigaTV
  • Israel - One Sport
  • Jamaica - SportsMax
  • Japan - DAZN Japan
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - A Sports, ARY ZAP
  • Panama - Sky HD
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal+ Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - StarHub TV+, beIN Sports
  • South Sudan - beIN, DStv Now
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Sevilla Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 11:06 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 14:49 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:30 "I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory Football news Today, 14:19 Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:58 Successfully defended their title. Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League Hockey news Today, 13:21 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 13:04 Magnificent Fernandes. Player ratings for the match Man City - Man United 1:2 Football news Today, 12:52 They took revenge a year later. How Manchester United and Erik ten Hag celebrated victory in FA Cup Football news Today, 12:23 Man City vs Man United 1-2: highlights and key moments of the match Football news Today, 12:18 Real Madrid may sell their star to a Premier League club for a significant amount Football news Today, 12:03 Celtic defeated Rangers and won the 42nd Scottish Cup in their history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball 26 may 2024 Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024