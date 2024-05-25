Sevilla vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The final match of the 38th round and the entire La Liga season will feature a clash between Sevilla and Barcelona. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when you can watch this match.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: what to know about the match?

Both teams already know their final standings for the current season. Sevilla sits mid-table in 13th place with 41 points. A victory could see the red-and-whites rise by two positions, but only if Getafe and Osasuna lose. Conversely, Sevilla could drop places if they lose and their closest rivals—Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, and Rayo Vallecano—win.

Barcelona has already secured the second spot in the standings. They hold a four-point lead over Girona and, after Michel Sanchez's team's defeat, have conceded the championship to Real Madrid. Notably, this match will be Xavi Hernandez's last as Barcelona's head coach, following prolonged discussions about his departure and subsequent continuation, the club's management announced the termination of his contract.

The last match between these teams in the first half of the current season ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona, thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

The 38th round La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona will take place in Seville at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 26. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Broadcasters vary by country. We've prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - RDS, TSN

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports

United States - ESPN

Other countries: