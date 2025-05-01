Sekhukhune coach assesses potential Champions League race against Orlando Pirates

A crucial victory over Orlando Pirates in a head-to-head clash allowed Sekhukhune United to slightly close the gap to the Champions League qualification zone, even though the Pirates still have games in hand. But Sekhukhune’s head coach, Eric Tinkler, remains firmly focused on his own team.

Details: Tinkler emphasized that the team shouldn’t only look up at Orlando Pirates, who are ahead, but also keep an eye on Stellenbosch below. However, nothing will come of it if Sekhukhune don’t keep winning themselves.

Quote: “I think right now we’re only concerned about ourselves. Yes, they’ve played a lot of games, and from here to the end of the season, their schedule will be extremely tough.

But again, just like with Stellenbosch, we have to focus on ourselves and try to pick up as many points as possible. Whatever happens around us will happen, and if we manage to catch them, we’ll catch them. So I don’t want to focus too much on that,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.