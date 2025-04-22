Richards Bay FC cancels contract with Kaizer Chiefs loanee!

Richards Bay FC have prematurely ended Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe’s loan spell, FARPost can confirm. The 25-year-old, who joined the Natal Rich Boyz in September 2023, was originally set to stay for the entire 2024/25 season but has now returned to Chiefs ahead of schedule.

Radebe was loaned out alongside fellow Chiefs academy product Donay Jansen, who moved to SuperSport United on a season-long deal. However, both players have struggled for minutes, making just three appearances each for their respective clubs this campaign.

Sources reveal that Richards Bay and Radebe have already parted ways, cutting short his stay before the loan’s original June expiration. The midfielder was among a group of young talents—including Lebohang Lesako, Darrel Matsheke, and Keletso Sifama—promoted to Chiefs’ senior squad in 2021 under Gavin Hunt.