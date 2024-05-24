Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the match of the final 38th round of La Liga, Real Madrid will play at home stadium against Real Betis. The Dailysports team has prepared the information about where and when you can watch this game.

Real Madrid have already guaranteed themselves the championship in the current season of La Liga. The team from Madrid has shown very good results, after 37 rounds in the asset of Carlo Ancelotti's team 94 points. They are 12 points ahead of the nearest pursuer - Barcelona. In the last five matches, the Cream have won four victories, and in the previous round played in a very effective draw with Villarreal 4:4. In addition, Real have reached the UEFA Champions League final, where they will play against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley next week.

Betis has also already solved all the questions for this season. Now, Pellegrini's team is on the seventh line in the La Liga standings. This position guarantees the team participation in the European Cup next season. After 37 matches, Betis have 56 points, they are four points ahead of the nearest pursuer. Nevertheless, they are also four points behind the sixth team in the league, so Betis is already guaranteed seventh place. If we talk about the game form, then in the last five games Betis won two victories, twice played in a draw, but suffered a defeat just in the previous round from Real Sociedad 0:2.

The match of the 38th round of La Liga between Real Madrid and Betis will take place on Saturday, May 25, and will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Broadcasters vary from country to country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - RDS, TSN

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports

United States - ESPN

Other countries: