Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates: Starting lineups announced for CAF Champions League semi-final

In the second semi-final match, Pyramids will host Orlando Pirates on their home turf. The game is scheduled for Friday, April 25, at 20:00 Central European Time.

Details: The return leg will take place in Egypt, at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. Everything is set for the showdown, and the teams have announced their starting lineups.

The first encounter, which took place in South Africa, ended in a goalless draw — 0:0. It is after this match that the second finalist of the CAF Champions League will be determined.

