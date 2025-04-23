Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 25, 2025

In another CAF Champions League semifinal match, Pyramids will face off against Orlando Pirates. Dailysports has prepared information on where and when to watch this encounter.

Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates: what to know about the match?

The first leg between the teams ended in a goalless draw — 0:0. The game was fairly even, and the draw seems justified. Pyramids and Orlando have had more time to rest before the second leg, as domestic league matches were postponed to allow the teams to better prepare.

Recapping the previous stages of the CAF Champions League: Pyramids finished second in their group and defeated FAR Rabat in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 4:3. Orlando Pirates won their group and narrowly passed MC Algiers in the quarterfinals — 1:0.

Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The second leg of the semifinal between Pyramids and Orlando Pirates will take place on Friday, April 25, in Egypt. The match starts at 20:00 Central European Time (CET).

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

In South Africa, the game will be broadcast on SuperSport, DStv App, and SABC. Additionally, DStv and Canal+ will provide coverage across Africa. In Egypt, the match will be available on beIN and TOD platforms. The game will also be shown in the USA, with coverage planned on Fanatiz.