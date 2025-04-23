Pyramids Eye First-Ever CAF CL Final as They Welcome Orlando Pirates to Cairo

Egypt’s Pyramids FC, under Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurčić, are preparing for a decisive clash in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Match Details

Fixture: Pyramids FC vs Orlando Pirates

Date: Friday, April 25

Stadium: Air Defense Stadium, Cairo

Kick-off Time: 18:00 GMT

The Egyptian side will look to capitalize on home advantage as they aim to reach their first-ever Champions League final.

Where to Watch?

The game will be broadcast live on BeIN Sports 6 HD, the official rights holder for MENA. Fans across the region can tune in to follow this high-stakes showdown.

Match Officials

CAF has appointed Gabonese referee Patrice Mbongo to officiate the encounter. He will be supported by:

Assistant Referees: Alves Noébi (Cameroon), Boris Destouga (Gabon)

VAR Referee: Pierre Achou (Gabon)

VAR Assistant: Steven Ochieng (Kenya)

Anticipate a fiercely contested match in Cairo as both teams aim to get to the final.