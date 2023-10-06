Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results

This weekend, the final round of matches before the international break for national team fixtures in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers will take place. We have several intriguing clashes lined up: on Saturday, Manchester United faces Brentford, while on Sunday, Brighton meets Liverpool, and the highlight of the round, Arsenal takes on Manchester City. Additionally, on Saturday, Tottenham and Chelsea will play away matches against Luton and Burnley, respectively.

All times are in CET.

Premier League Matchday 8

06.10

13:30 - Luton vs. Tottenham

16:00 - Burnley vs. Chelsea

16:00 - Everton vs. Bournemouth

16:00 - Fulham vs. Sheffield United

16:00 - Manchester United vs. Brentford

18:30 - Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham

07.10

15:00 - Brighton vs. Liverpool

15:00 - West Ham vs. Newcastle

15:00 - Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

17:30 - Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Premier League Matchday 9

21.11

12:30 Liverpool v Everton

12:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

12:30 Brentford v Burnley

12:30 Man City v Brighton

12:30 Newcastle v Crystal Palace

12:30 Nott'm Forest v Luton

17:30 Chelsea v Arsenal

20:00 Sheff Utd v Man Utd

22.11

16:30 Aston Villa v West Ham

23.11