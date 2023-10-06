Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results
Football news Today, 10:54
Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results
This weekend, the final round of matches before the international break for national team fixtures in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers will take place. We have several intriguing clashes lined up: on Saturday, Manchester United faces Brentford, while on Sunday, Brighton meets Liverpool, and the highlight of the round, Arsenal takes on Manchester City. Additionally, on Saturday, Tottenham and Chelsea will play away matches against Luton and Burnley, respectively.
All times are in CET.
Premier League Matchday 8
06.10
- 13:30 - Luton vs. Tottenham
- 16:00 - Burnley vs. Chelsea
- 16:00 - Everton vs. Bournemouth
- 16:00 - Fulham vs. Sheffield United
- 16:00 - Manchester United vs. Brentford
- 18:30 - Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham
07.10
- 15:00 - Brighton vs. Liverpool
- 15:00 - West Ham vs. Newcastle
- 15:00 - Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa
- 17:30 - Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Premier League Table
Premier League Matchday 9
21.11
- 12:30 Liverpool v Everton
- 12:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
- 12:30 Brentford v Burnley
- 12:30 Man City v Brighton
- 12:30 Newcastle v Crystal Palace
- 12:30 Nott'm Forest v Luton
- 17:30 Chelsea v Arsenal
- 20:00 Sheff Utd v Man Utd
22.11
- 14:00 Sheff Utd v Man Utd
- 16:30 Aston Villa v West Ham
23.11
- 20:00 Spurs v Fulham
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Football news Today, 11:41 Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers Football news Today, 11:25 The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches Football news Today, 10:54 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 10:10 Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team Football news Today, 09:38 Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Football news Today, 07:15 Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Football news Today, 06:18 Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023