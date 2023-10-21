Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results
The English Premier League makes its return following a two-week international hiatus. The ninth round promises a selection of captivating fixtures. On Saturday, we have Liverpool facing Everton, Manchester City taking on Brighton, and Chelsea squaring off against Arsenal. Sunday sees Sheffield and Manchester United locking horns, and this round concludes with Tottenham and Fulham clashing.
All times are in CET.
Premier League Gameweek 9
21.10
- 12:30 Liverpool vs. Everton
- 16:00 Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton
- 16:00 Brentford vs. Burnley
- 16:00 Manchester City vs. Brighton
- 16:00 Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town
- 18:30 Chelsea vs. Arsenal
- 21:00 Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
22.10
- 17:30 Aston Villa vs. West Ham
23.10
- 21:00 Tottenham vs. Fulham
Premier League Table
Premier League Gameweek 10
27.10
- 21:00 Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
28.10
- 13:30 Chelsea vs. Brentford
- 16:00 Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
- 16:00 Bournemouth vs. Burnley
- 18:30 Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle
29.10
- 14:00 West Ham vs. Everton
- 15:00 Brighton vs. Fulham
- 15:00 Aston Villa vs. Luton Town
- 15:00 Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- 16:30 Manchester United vs. Manchester City
