Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results

The English Premier League makes its return following a two-week international hiatus. The ninth round promises a selection of captivating fixtures. On Saturday, we have Liverpool facing Everton, Manchester City taking on Brighton, and Chelsea squaring off against Arsenal. Sunday sees Sheffield and Manchester United locking horns, and this round concludes with Tottenham and Fulham clashing.

All times are in CET.

Premier League Gameweek 9

21.10

12:30 Liverpool vs. Everton

16:00 Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton

16:00 Brentford vs. Burnley

16:00 Manchester City vs. Brighton

16:00 Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town

18:30 Chelsea vs. Arsenal

21:00 Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

22.10

17:30 Aston Villa vs. West Ham

23.10

21:00 Tottenham vs. Fulham

Premier League Table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Premier League Gameweek 10

27.10

21:00 Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

28.10

13:30 Chelsea vs. Brentford

16:00 Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

16:00 Bournemouth vs. Burnley

18:30 Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle

29.10