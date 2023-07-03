Prediction for the match CSKA Sofia - Karabakh on July 4, 2023

On July 4 at 14:00 Central European Time (CET) a friendly match will take place, in which CSKA from the city of Sofia (Bulgaria) and “Karabakh” from the city of Agdam (Azerbaijan) will take part. The meeting will be held in Aghdam at the Azersun Arena stadium.

CSKA Sofia

Sofia CSKA was founded in 1948. The club is the most titled in the history of Bulgaria. CSKA has become the champion of Bulgaria 31 times, won the National Cup 21 times, and also won the country's Super Cup four times. In addition, CSKA is the most successful Bulgarian club in European club cup tournaments. The Sofia club twice played in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup (1967, 1982), and in 1989 reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.

However, in recent years the club has not been successful. The last time CSKA became the champion in 2008. Last season, the club from Sofia fought for the championship title throughout almost the entire championship, but was defeated in the fight against Ludogorets.

Karabakh

The club was founded in 1951. During the Soviet period, "Karabakh" played in the championship of the Azerbaijan SSR, and in 1989 and 1991 played in the second league of the USSR. After Azerbaijan gained independence, "Karabakh" is a permanent member of the national championship. The club from Aghdam and Baku's Neftchi are the two clubs that have taken part in all the championships of Azerbaijan in the top division. "Garabagh" became the champion of Azerbaijan in 1993, but then the club went to the second role due to financial problems.

In 2008, Qarabag was headed by Gurban Gurbanov, who is still coaching the team. Under his leadership, the club has won nine of the last 10 Azerbaijani championships. The club regularly plays in the Europa League and the Conference League, and once made it to the group stage of the Champions League.

Personal meetings

CSKA and Qarabag had previously played two friendly matches. In 2017, the Bulgarian club defeated the opponent with a score of 5:2, but in 2021, the Azerbaijanis took revenge - 1:0.

Match prediction

According to the bookmakers, the favorite of the match is Qarabag. You can bet on the victory of a club from Azerbaijan with a coefficient of 1.94.