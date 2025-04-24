Pitso Mosimane stated he is open to coaching Orlando Pirates

Renowned South African manager Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of replacing Jose Riveiro as the head coach of Orlando Pirates.

Details: The former head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns has indicated that he is open to returning to the South African Premier League.

Quote:

“Why not? It has to be the right project. It has to happen at the right time.”

Mosimane coached Mamelodi Sundowns from 2012 to 2020. After that, he worked with Al Ahly Cairo, Al Ahly Jeddah, Al-Wahda, Abha, and Esteghlal.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Orlando Pirates is considering the candidacy of Mngkithi.